Video: Aaron Pico Nabs First Submission Win At Bellator 242

Aaron Pico delivered in Bellator’s first event since February.

Bellator 242 is taking place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. No fans are in attendance due to the COVID-19 crisis. Pico took on Solo Hatley Jr. in the main card opener of Bellator 242. Pico showcased his patience and ability to execute a Jackson-Wink MMA game plan by taking Hatley Jr. to the mat, advancing position, and locking up the rear-naked choke.

Peep the finish below courtesy of ShayMyName.

