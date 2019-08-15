Conor McGregor Appears To Sucker Punch Elderly Man (Video)

Footage has surfaced of an alleged April incident between Conor McGregor and an older man inside an Irish pub.

TMZ Sports reports that the incident took place inside The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin on April 6. The story goes that McGregor offered to buy shots of Proper No. Twelve whiskey for the patrons. McGregor insisted people indulge, however one man refused and paid dearly for it.

It’s unclear if the two traded words, but McGregor was heated enough to punch the older man. Footage below courtesy of TMZ:

The incident was reported to the police, who opened up an investigation. It’s unknown if that case is still open. The cops have reportedly seen the footage before it was released to the public.

This wouldn’t be the first time McGregor has run into trouble. Back in April 2018, he was arrested in New York City for attacking a UFC fighter bus. McGregor shattered one of the bus windows with a dolly, injuring Michael Chiesa in the process. The “Notorious” one was also jailed earlier this year for smashing a man’s iPhone in Miami Beach.

McGregor hasn’t been in action since Oct. 2018. He was submitted by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. UFC president Dana White has said that McGregor is waiting for the results of Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 and Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 242.