Video: Eddie Alvarez Submits Eduard Folayang In The First Round

Eddie Alvarez was back in the lightweight Grand Prix after a disastrous debut where he was knocked out in the first round. But, luckily enough, there were some injuries that resulted in the former Bellator and UFC champion to get back into the Grand Prix.

In the semi-finals, he was taking on Eduard Folayang who was the former ONE Championship lightweight champion.

Early on, it was Folayang having success as he dropped Alvarez with a hard kick. He then got on top of “The Underground King” and landed heavy ground and pound. It looked like the fight could have been stopped. Yet, somehow, someway, Alvarez reversed the position and got ahold of Folayang’s back. There, after landing some ground and pound cemented a rear-naked choke and submitted him in an action-packed first round.

With the win, Eddie Alvarez advances to the lightweight Grand Prix final where he will take on Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev in the finals later this year. The winner of that will win the Grand Prix and get a title shot.

Watch the finish below:

Honestly thought Eddie was done there for a second. Completes the comeback via RNC. pic.twitter.com/RjWzoSspTG — Lucas Grandsire (@GrandsireMMA) August 2, 2019