Video: Former UFC Fighter Brutally Knocked Out Via Knee Strike But It Was A DQ

Boston Salmon’s first bout since his UFC exit ended in a victory but it certainly wasn’t how he wanted it to go.

Salmon shared the cage with Shawn West last night (July 10) at LFA 84. In the second round, West dropped Salmon with a punch and charged in. West landed a brutal knee that shut the lights off Salmon. There was just one problem, Salmon was down so the strike was illegal. Instead of earning the knockout victory, West was handed a loss via disqualification.

The official Twitter account of UFC Fight Pass posted the brutal ending to the bout.

Devastating illegal knee results in a DQ. #LFA84 pic.twitter.com/3e31byKzUV — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 11, 2020

Salmon’s pro MMA record now improves to 7-3, although this is likely one win he’ll want to put behind him quickly. As for West, he falls to 16-11 with the DQ loss. This was West’s first MMA bout since May 2019.

LFA 84 was headlined by a vacant featherweight title fight between Justin Gonzales and Jake Childers. Gonzales captured the gold via fourth-round TKO. Here are the rest of the LFA 84 results.