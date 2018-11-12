Video: Joe Rogan Has Stunning Live Reaction to Yair Rodriguez’s UFC Denver Win

It was a good thing that longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan decided to do a Fight Companion version of his podcast, Joe Rogan Experience.

The reason for that was due to having quite the reaction to seeing the finish of the headliner of the UFC’s latest event. And for good reason, as he wasn’t the only one who was stunned once they saw what could be one of the greatest finishes in the history of the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Yair Rodriguez pulled off an amazing finish over Chan Sung Jung. The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC Denver event from at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on FOX Sports 1 over the weekend.

Rodriguez sleeps Zombie in the closing seconds with an elbow. This is how the fight ended at the buzzard. Rodriguez got the KO win with just one second left on the clock.

It was quite epic. For younger fans, there was a time where Rogan was calling every televised live event, including those on FOX and FOX Sports 1. However, he decided to reduce his role with the UFC to focus on life as well as his other career being a comedian.

Although he might not be calling this fight, he still gave some great commentary to seeing this brilliant and unexpected finish alongside former UFC star Brendan Schaub. Fear not, we have the clip and time stamped it to the exact moment of this fight, which you can see here:

