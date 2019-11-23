VIDEO: Michael Page Knocks Out Giovanni Melillo At Bellator London

Michael Page has pulled off another spectacular finish at the expense of Giovanni Melillo.

Earlier today (Nov. 23), Page and Melillo did battle inside The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. Page was looking to make it two in a row following a highlight reel flying knee knockout over Richard Kiely. “Venom” made good on it by stopping Melillo with a crushing right hand.

The official Twitter account of Bellator posted the finish. See Page’s victory at Bellator London below.

MMA News provided live coverage of Bellator London. Peep the homepage for results and the fallout of today’s event.