Video: MVP Fakes Out, Shoves Opponent During Bellator 227 Faceoff

Touted striker Michael “Venom” Page is getting heated up following his first-ever loss in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Page will face Richard Kiely in the co-main event of September 27’s Bellator 227 from Dublin. The two met face to face for the first time today (Tues., July 23, 2019) at a press conference in Dublin. Needless to say, the event was full of back-and-forth trash talk from both men because of the stakes involved.

But the most noteworthy moment came when Page and Kiely squared off for the first time. MVP walked up to the staredown appearing completely uninterested as he looked down at his phone. Kiely was much more animated at that point, shoving a thumbs-up into Page. He didn’t react, but when Kiely then stood in front of him, Page put his hand on Kiely’s shoulder. When Kiely turned around to face MVP, he was then met with a hard shove.

Watch the wild scene via MMA Junkie below:

MVP Looking To Bounce Back

Page was most recently knocked out by former Bellator champion Douglas Lima in a highlight reel KO this May. He was knocked out of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix as a result. The loss cooled much of the hype heaped upon MVP, so he’ll be looking to rebound by defeating Kiely.

Kiely may not come into the fight with the amount of attention MVP has. He only has four bouts, winning three of them by TKO. He was seen finishing Mickael Bucher via TKO in his Bellator debut last February.

Headlined by the recently announced Benson Henderson vs. Myles Jury match-up, Bellator 227 will go down on September 27 (Sept. 28 in Europe) from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The co-main event between Page and Kiely just got the trash talk rolling.

Will MVP rebound from his first-ever MMA loss in Dublin?