Video: Nate Diaz & Anthony Pettis Face Off For Intense UFC 241 Staredown

The wait is over and Nate Diaz is finally to back to face Anthony Pettis.

The two lightweight-turned-welterweight stars will go to battle in the co-main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., August 17, 2019) UFC 241 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Diaz has been out of action for over three years while ‘Showtime’ comes in off an electrifying knockout of Stephen Thompson.

It’s a fight that needs no hype or build-up even though there has been plenty. Diaz and Pettis finally met face to face for their final staredown moments ago at the UFC 241 ceremonial weigh-ins. The tension was palpable as the two locked eyes in an intense faceoff. Watch it courtesy of the UFC below:

Diaz may be known for talking trash, and indeed, he’s elite at it. But he kept it simple while speaking to Joe Rogan after the faceoff. Diaz claimed it was simply time to fight. Pettis then echoed that sentiment and the buzz was on:

There’s no doubt this is one of the most anticipated fights of 2019 thus far. Diaz hasn’t been seen since his razor-thin majority decision loss to Conor McGregor in August 2016. Yet he still remains one of the most popular stars in all of mixed martial arts (MMA) despite that long period of inactivity.

And the flashy Pettis seems like his perfect foil. Buckle up, fight fans.

Who are you picking to win UFC 241’s massive co-main event?