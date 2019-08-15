Video: Nate Diaz Lights Up Herbal Cigarette During UFC 241 Open Workout

Leave to Nate Diaz to bust out a smoke during his open workout session.

Diaz is scheduled to take on Anthony Pettis this Saturday night (Aug. 17). The welterweight clash will co-headline UFC 241 inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It’ll be Diaz’s first bout since Aug. 2016.

During his open workout session earlier today, Diaz decided to light one up. Peep the video courtesy of MMAJunkie.

Open workout or open smokeout? @NateDiaz209 just lit up a blunt on stage ahead of #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/5DJeUzL0Pj — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) August 15, 2019

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto said that Diaz was smoking some type of herbal cigarette.

It appears Nate is smoking some kind of herbal cigarette. I don’t recognize the smell but it’s not normal smoke. Looking into it. pic.twitter.com/G5xfT0K3GG — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 15, 2019

“It appears Nate is smoking some kind of herbal cigarette. I don’t recognize the smell but it’s not normal smoke. Looking into it.”