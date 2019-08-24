Video: Referee Ignores MMA Fighter Tapping Out At Titan FC 56

Sometimes referees make honest mistakes, but other times officials such as Jorge Alonso simply cannot be defended.

Last night (Aug. 23), Titan FC 56 took place inside the Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Landon Quinones and Calvin Glover shared the cage on the card. Quinones delivered a barrage of strikes on the ground, forcing Glover to tap. The only problem is, it took Alonso significantly more time than it should have to put an end to the fight.

Here’s the video courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass Twitter account.

Hey ref… there is a fight going on. #TitanFC56



Props to @jimmysmithmma & @TitanFighting COO @lexmcmahonMMA for being on top of it. pic.twitter.com/pexdnqLl7S — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 24, 2019

Commentator Jimmy Smith, who was on duty for Titan FC 56, was not pleased with the late stoppage.

“He tapped! He tapped! He tapped! He’s tapping! He just tapped! Ref, he tapped again! That was three times! Glover tapped, the referee did not see it.”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was with Smith in the broadcast booth and he also criticized the stoppage. Titan FC COO Lex McMahon can be heard yelling at the referee over the late stoppage.