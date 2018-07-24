Video: “Rumble” Johnson Is Looking Jacked In The Gym

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson is looking absolutely jacked lately.

The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition in April of last year when he suffered a submission loss to Daniel Cormier in a 205-pound title fight in Buffalo.

Johnson is one of the most devastating knockout artists of all time. He as picked up knockout wins over Antonio Nogueira, Jimi Manuwa, Ryan Bader, and Glover Teixeira at light heavyweight. In recent months some rumors have emerged of a possible return to MMA competition for Johnson at heavyweight.

This would prove to be difficult, as the man who gave “Rumble” the most trouble during his 205-pound run, Daniel Cormier, is currently heavyweight champion. Cormier only has a a few fights left before he decides to retire, however, and a fight with Johnson is unlikely.

Should Johnson decide to return to the UFC at heavyweight, he’ll certainly be a problem for many competitors. In a recent weight-lifting video uploaded by “Rumble” on Instagram, the former BlackZillian is showing off some tremendous gains:

What are your thoughts on Johnson’s physique as rumors of a possible return to the UFC at heavyweight loom? Let us know in the comments!