Video: Sarah Kaufman Submits Morgan Frier In PFL Debut

Sarah Kaufman had a successful Professional Fighters League (PFL) debut tonight (May 9).

Kaufman entered PFL’s women’s lightweight division for season two. Her first opponent of the season was Morgan Frier. It didn’t take Kaufman long to get the victory as she submitted Frier in the first round via arm triangle.

This is Kaufman’s fourth straight victory. She hasn’t suffered a loss since a Dec. 2015 bout against Valentina Shevchenko. Many are anticipating a clash between Kaufman and tonight’s headliner Kayla Harrison.

Peep the finish via ESPN MMA’s official Twitter account:

First round finishes keep coming as @mmasarah locks up an arm triangle for six points pic.twitter.com/Fj71BND5k0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 10, 2019

