Video: Seniesa Estrada Decimates Miranda Adkins In Seven Seconds

DAZN USA aired a boxing event live on July 24 and it featured Seniesa Estrada’s seven-second obliteration of Miranda Adkins.

Estrada and Adkins did battle in a junior flyweight contest. The bout took place inside an empty Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indigo, California. Estrada, who holds the WBC Silver title, was undefeated going into the bout. She remained unbeaten once her bout with Adkins wrapped up.

Estrada barely broke a sweat as she found the chin of Adkins within seconds. Estrada floored her opponent and the fight was over in a whopping seven seconds. Check out the full fight below courtesy of the DAZN USA Twitter page.

A seven-second KO for Seniesa Estrada. pic.twitter.com/hD0DqHVedo — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) July 25, 2020