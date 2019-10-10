Video Surfaces Of Errol Spence Jr.’s Ferrari Crash, Positive Update On Health

WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.’s was injured in a car accident in Dallas and video has surfaced.

The accident occurred around 3 a.m. ET on Thursday (Oct. 10) on Riverfront Boulevard. Police confirmed that Spence Jr.’s Ferrari was speeding and flipped several times before crashing into a streetlight pole. Spence Jr., who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the car.

There is good news for Spence Jr. as he is expected to survive. An official statement from Premier Boxing Champions also revealed that Spence Jr. is awake. While the boxing champion has facial lacerations, he didn’t suffered any broken bones or fractures.

Kevin Reece of WFAA took to his Twitter account to post surveillance footage of Spence Jr.’s car accident.

Surveillance video captures the frightening crash that critically injured boxer Errol Spence Junior. Full details coming up @wfaa pic.twitter.com/HpsxbCxFId — Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) October 10, 2019

Other angles of the wreck have also surfaced.

Spence Jr. was last seen in action late last month. He took on Shawn Porter in a bout to determine who would hold both the WBC and IBF titles. Going into the bout, Porter held WBC gold, while Spence Jr. was the IBF title holder. After 12 rounds of thrilling action, Spence Jr. took the split nod in a “Fight of the Year” candidate.

