Video: Tito Ortiz Shoves Alberto El Patron During Staredown

Things got testy between Tito Ortiz and Alberto El Patron during a media event.

On Dec. 7, Ortiz and El Patron will do battle under the Combate Americas banner. Going into the bout, the two have seemingly started a beef over “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’s” political views. Many believe it’s a ploy to sell tickets, but the same can be said for countless marquee combat sports bouts.

Regardless of the legitimacy of the bad blood, things were taken up a notch during a media event. Ortiz shoved the former WWE champion El Patron during a staredown. You can watch the incident below (courtesy of MMAMania.com).

In a case of when keeping it real goes wrong, Alberto El Patron and Tito Ortiz get a bit pushy prior to their December 7th fight for Combate Americas. pic.twitter.com/mP2cQYCi94 — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 9, 2019

Ortiz was initially set to retire following his knockout win over Chuck Liddell in late 2019. The UFC Hall of Famer changed his tune as he said he was feeling great in the gym and wanted to continue his fighting career. Ortiz is even eyeing a rematch with Bellator “champ-champ” Ryan Bader as he told Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com.

“I would like to chase after a world title after this.” Ortiz said. “I know Ryan Bader is the heavyweight world champion and the light heavyweight world champion of Bellator.

“I would like to go after that light heavyweight belt and give him a chance at redemption when I beat him back in 2011.”