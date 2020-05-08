Video: Tony Ferguson & Justin Gaethje Face-Off For UFC 249 Staredown

The UFC is back in business for a stacked UFC 249 event that goes down tomorrow night where two title fights headline the card.

Dana White has been adamant the UFC will be the first sport back and he was right. Ahead of tomorrow night’s stacked card, the fighters had one final face-off after weigh-ins, which we covered earlier today.

During the staredowns, Henry Cejudo continued his antics as he brought pillows with the faces of Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw and his opponent Dominick Cruz which he kicked. The full staredown video is below.

Now that the weigh-ins and staredowns are done, the only thing left is for the fights tomorrow night.

The UFC 249 card is as follows:

Main Card (PPV)

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Prelims (ESPN)

Welterweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone

Heavyweight: Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexey Oleynik

Strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Middleweight: Jacare Souza vs. Uriah Hall

Early Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)