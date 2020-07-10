Video: UFC 251 Fighter Staredowns Including Kamaru Usman & Jorge Masvidal

The pre-fight UFC 251 staredowns are in the books.

Earlier today (July 10), the UFC held weigh-ins for its next event. All fighters on the main card hit their target weight but two preliminary fighters missed. With all main card fighters hitting their target weights, that means the three title bouts have been made official. Headlining the card will be a welterweight title tilt between champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. “Gamebred” is replacing Gilbert Burns, who was removed from the card due to a positive COVID-19 test.

In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will meet former titleholder Max Holloway in a rematch. Also set is a bantamweight scrap between Petr Yan and Jose Aldo for the vacant 135-pound gold. Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas II and Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant are also scheduled for the main card.

Following the weigh-ins, fighters on the UFC 251 card engaged in staredowns before fight night. Peep the faceoffs below courtesy of the official YouTube channel of the UFC.

UFC 251 will be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The main card is set to air live on pay-per-view exclusively through ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET. The ESPN+ prelims will begin at 6 p.m. ET. The action will transition to the major ESPN network at 8 p.m. ET before the main card gets underway.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 251. Check out the full weigh-in results here and main card predictions here. When fight night arrives, we’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.