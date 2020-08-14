Video: UFC 252 Fighter Staredowns Including Stipe Miocic & Daniel Cormier

The pre-fight UFC 252 staredowns are in the books.

Earlier today (Aug. 14), the UFC held weigh-ins for its next event. One fighter on the main card failed to make weight and that was Herbert Burns. The only other fighter to miss weight was T.J. Brown, who will compete on the prelims. With Burns and Brown being the only fighters who missed weight, the main event title bout has been made official. Headlining the card will be a heavyweight title tilt between champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. This will be the third matchup between the two and the score is tied at 1-1.

In the co-main event, rising bantamweight Sean O’Malley will share the Octagon with Marlon Vera. Also set is a heavyweight scrap between former title holder Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda and John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili are also scheduled for the main card.

Following the weigh-ins, fighters on the UFC 252 card engaged in staredowns before fight night. Peep the faceoffs below courtesy of the official YouTube channel of the UFC.

UFC 252 will be held inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card is set to air live on pay-per-view exclusively through ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET. The ESPN+ prelims will begin at 7 p.m. ET. The action will transition to the major ESPN network at 8 p.m. ET before the main card gets underway.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 252. Check out the full weigh-in results here and main card predictions here. When fight night arrives, we’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.