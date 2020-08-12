Video: UFC Boss Dana White Reacts To Horrifying Arm Break During Fight

UFC president Dana White had a priceless reaction to a nasty arm dislocation.

On the 28th edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Dustin Stoltzfus and Joe Pyfer shared the Octagon in a middleweight clash. Both men were hoping to earn a UFC contract by the end of the night. Stoltzfus ended up scoring the win and a contract but it wasn’t in the fashion he envisioned.

Dana White Reacts To Brutal Arm Snap

After escaping a submission attempt, Stoltzfus lifted Pyfer up and slammed him down to the mat. Viewers and UFC color commentator Paul Felder quickly realized that something was wrong. When trying to break his fall, Pyfer’s arm snapped.

White was sitting Octagon-side and his reaction tells it all (via UFC’s Twitter account).

With the win, Stoltzfus has improved his pro MMA record to 13-1. He hasn’t suffered a loss since March 2015. That was only his fourth bout as a professional. He comes into the UFC with nearly six years of pro experience.

As for Pyfer, it’s a tough situation to be in. He had a good showing up until the injury. He’ll have to wait a while before he attempts to earn another crack at the big time. The good news for Pyfer is that he is only 23 years old. He’ll have plenty of time to get back on the horse.