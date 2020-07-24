Video: UFC on ESPN 14 Staredowns Including Robert Whittaker & Darren Till

The pre-fight UFC on ESPN 14 staredowns are in the books.

Earlier today (July 24), the UFC held weigh-ins for its next event. All fighters on the main card hit their target weight but one preliminary fighter missed. With all main card fighters hitting their target weights, that means the main event been made official. Headlining the card will be a middleweight tilt between former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker and Darren Till. “The Reaper” is hoping to rebound from his title loss to Israel Adesanya back in Oct. 2019.

In the co-main event, light heavyweight icon Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will meet the well-respected Antonio Rogerio Nogueira for the third time. Nogueira says this will be the final bout in his pro MMA career. Also set for the main card will be a heavyweight clash between former UFC champion Fabricio Werdum and Alexander Gustafsson, who is coming out of retirement.

Following the weigh-ins, fighters on the UFC on ESPN 14 card engaged in staredowns before fight night. Peep the faceoffs below courtesy of the official YouTube channel of MMA Weekly.

UFC on ESPN 14 will be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on July 25. The main card is set to air live on the major ESPN network at 8 p.m. ET. The prelims will also air on ESPN at 5 p.m. ET. Subscribers of ESPN+ will also be able to watch the card live in its entirety on the streaming service.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC on ESPN 14. Check out the full weigh-in results here. When fight night arrives, we’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.