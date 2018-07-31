Video: UFC’s Jared Gordon Involved In Street Fight

Jared “Flash” Gordon had a five fight win-streak snapped at UFC Austin this past February.

Gordon was finished in the first round by Carlos Diego Ferreira via TKO. It turns out Gordon wasn’t 100 percent healthy for the fight. “Flash” banged up his left hand pretty badly before his fight with Ferreira.

He tells Bloody Elbow that he got into a fight with two alleged gang members in Queens, New York while waiting for his turn at a barber shop. This all occurred two months before his fight at UFC Austin:

Gordon said he and a friend were outside talking to one of his buddy’s former jiu-jitsu students. Two men approached and spit at the kid before swinging at him. Gordon didn’t like that at all and jumped on one of the men, and delivered some nasty knees to the thug:

“That’s when I jumped him. We all started fighting. My friend starts fighting the other kid, and they bumped into me and the kid I was fighting. We hit the storefront window, and the whole thing came down on us.”

Following the skirmish, Gordon and his friends were interviewed by the police. He was informed how long and strenuous the process would be if he decided to press charges – so he decided to drop the matter altogether:

“So I was like, ‘F-ck that, I’m not going to jail for the night,’” Gordon said. “I’ve been to jail too many times.

“The cops said, ‘We’re just going to let it go then.’ It’s not worth the headache. You have to hire a lawyer and go through the whole process. F-ck that.”

A nearby officer who witnessed the fight confirmed that the two men Gordon fought were members of the GS9 crips in New York. Also, when the glass fell on him during the fight he suffered three deep cuts on his fingers.

Unfortunately, one week later he slipped on an escalator at Grand Central Station while it was raining. The cuts opened up once again and he had to revisit a plastic surgeon to get it treated:

Some shot of my hand and timeline leading up to my fight pic.twitter.com/md2lINpo8r — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) July 30, 2018

Gordon noted that he never brought up the incident before because he didn’t want to pull out of his fight at UFC Austin:

“I have never brought this up before, because I am not one to make excuses and I don’t want to make it look like I am making excuses,” Gordon said. “I took the fight because I didn’t want to pull out.

“I had missed weight before in my first fight, and this was my third fight — the last thing that I wanted to do was pull out and have it look like I was having weight cutting problems again or make it look like I am unreliable.”

“I had a terrible training camp because I couldn’t spar or wrestle or do jiu-jitsu,” he said. “All I did was run and shadow box and kick the bag for the whole fight camp, because I had one hand. Hats off to Diego; he did what he had to do. Nothing against him.

“But, I just think that if the fight camp didn’t go down the way it did, [the fight] would be different. It is what it is.”

What are your thoughts on Gordon getting into a street fight before UFC Austin? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!