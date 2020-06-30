Video: Vitor Belfort Looks Jacked Ahead Of ONE Championship Debut

UFC Hall of Famer Vitor Belfort has been pumping iron ahead of his ONE Championship debut.

Back in May 2018, Belfort took on Lyoto Machida in what was supposed to be “The Phenom’s” final bout. After suffering a knockout loss, Belfort took off his gloves and announced his retirement. It didn’t take long for the former UFC light heavyweight champion to announce comeback plans.

Vitor Belfort Looking Shredded Ahead Of ONE Championship Debut

Belfort took to his Instagram account to post a video of himself working out. Needless to say, Belfort has been packing on serious muscle.

“2 workout of the day!

2 treino do dia!

The devil has no feelings, that’s why he don’t care about your feelings, he only acts in your head, because only the head governs, not your feelings.”

Belfort is scheduled to make his ONE Championship debut against Alain Ngalani later this year. An exact date has not been revealed, nor has a weight class for the bout. It’s important to note that Ngalani competes in the heavyweight division.

Believe it or not, Belfort is no stranger to the heavyweight division. In fact, “The Phenom” won the UFC 12 heavyweight tournament all the way back in Feb. 1997. At the age of 43, perhaps it would be the best move for Belfort to avoid putting extra stress on his body by going down to the middleweight or light heavyweight divisions. As mentioned, however, the weight class for his bout with Ngalani has not been announced.

When Belfort makes his debut for ONE Championship, he’ll be looking to nab his first win since June 2017. That was a unanimous decision victory over Nate Marquardt under the UFC banner.