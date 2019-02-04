Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC 234 Countdown

The full UFC 234 countdown episode has been released.

The UFC is gearing up for their next pay-per-view event as the UFC 234 show is just less than a week from taking place and the hype is on.

Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight title bout will headline the show while Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout will co-headline.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 234 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here:

The UFC 234 event is set to take place on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Here’s the final card for the show:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight title bout: Robert Whittaker (c) vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Middleweight bout: Israel Adesanya vs. Anderson Silva

Bantamweight bout: Rani Yahya vs. Ricky Simon

Lightweight bout: Devonte Smith vs. Dong Hyun Ma

Light Heavyweight bout: Jim Crute vs. Sam Alvey

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Featherweight bout: Shane Young vs. Austin Arnett

Women’s Flyweight bout: Montana De La Rosa vs. Nadia Kassem

Flyweight bout: Kai Kara-France vs. Raulian Paiva

Bantamweight bout: Teruto Ishihara vs. Kyung Ho Kang

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Lightweight bout: Lando Vannata vs. Marcos Rosa

Lightweight bout: Jalin Turner vs. Callan Potter

Bantamweight bout: Wuliji Buren vs. Jonathan Martinez