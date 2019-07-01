Video: Watch The Full Episode Of UFC 239 Countdown

UFC 239 is almost here and the countdown show has arrived.

The main event will feature a light heavyweight title bout between champion Jon Jones and challenger Thiago Santos. The co-main event features a women’s bantamweight title bout between champ Amanda Nunes and former champion Holly Holm.

The UFC 239 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. You can watch the countdown show below and peep the description below:

“Two of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time return to the Octagon to defend their belts. Jon Jones faces Thiago Santos and Amanda Nunes takes on former champion Holly Holm. See these athletes train and prepare for their UFC 239 bouts.”

UFC 238 will also feature a welterweight bout that could serve as a #1 contender’s fight between Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren. Diego Sanchez vs. Michael Chiesa in a welterweight bout will open the main card portion of this event.

