Video: Watch The Full Episode Of UFC 240 Countdown

UFC 240 is almost here and the countdown show has arrived.

UFC is gearing up for their next PPV event as the UFC 240 show is just less than a week from taking place and the hype is on.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 240 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters.

The main event will feature a featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and challenger Frankie Edgar. The co-main event features a women’s featherweight bout between Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer.

You can watch the countdown show below and peep the description below:

“Featherweight legends collide at UFC 240 as Max Holloway puts his belt on the line against former lightweight king Frankie Edgar, and Cris Cyborg returns to face Felicia Spencer. See these athletes train and prepare ahead of their bouts.”

UFC 240 will also feature a welterweight bout between Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price, lightweight’s Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan and opening the main card, Marc-André Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko in a middleweight clash. Here’s the updated card:

Main Card (10 PM ET, PPV)

Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar

Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer

Geoff Neal vs. Niko Price

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Marc-André Barriault vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, ESPN2)

Alexis Davis vs. Viviane Araujo

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Yoshinori Horie

Gavin Tucker vs. Seung Woo Choi

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Preliminary Card (6:30 PM ET, Fight Pass)

Gillian Robertson vs. Sarah Frota

Erik Koch vs. Kyle Stewart

Tanner Boser vs. Giacomo Lemos

