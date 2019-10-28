Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC 244 Countdown

UFC is gearing up for their next PPV event as the UFC 244 show is just less than a week from taking place and the hype is on.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 244 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout for the BMF Title (bad mother f**ker) will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till in a middleweight bout will take place.

You can watch the countdown show below and peep the description below:

The BMF title is up for grabs as two gangsters of the Octagon square off. Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal headline UFC 244 and Kelvin Gastelum welcomes Darren Till to middleweight. See these athletes prepare ahead of their bouts at NYC’s famed MSG.

The UFC 244 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Here is the updated card:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Vicente Luque vs. Stephen Thompson

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Derrick Lewis

Gregor Gillespie vs. Kevin Lee

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)

Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Shane Burgos

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brad Tavares

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jair Rozenstruik

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 244 on fight night. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.