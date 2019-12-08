Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC 245 Countdown

UFC is gearing up for their next PPV event as the UFC 245 show is just less than a week from taking place and the hype is on.

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington in a welterweight title bout will headline the show while Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title will serve as the co-headliner.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 245 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here:

The last Pay Per View of the decade features 3 title fights at UFC 245. Kamaru Usman defends against Colby Covington, Max Holloway meets Alexander Volkanovski, and Amanda Nunes faces Germaine de Randamie. See these athletes prepare for their bouts.

The UFC 245 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here is the updated card:

Main Card

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington (for the UFC welterweight title)

Max Holloway (c) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (for the UFC men’s featherweight title)

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Germaine de Randamie (for the UFC women’s featherweight title)

Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Peter Yan vs. Urijah Faber

Prelims

Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

Ketlen Vieira vs. Irene Aldana

Omari Akhmedov vs. Ian Heinisch

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

Early Prelims

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara France

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araújo

Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 244 on fight night. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.