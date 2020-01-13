Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC 246 Countdown

UFC is gearing up for their next PPV event as the UFC 246 show is just less than a week from taking place and the hype is on.

The UFC 246 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone in a welterweight showdown will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington in a women’s bantamweight bout is set.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik in a heavyweight bout, Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso in a women’s strawweight bout, and Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight fight.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 246 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here:

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Women’s flyweight bout: Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Featherweight bout: Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Featherweight bout: Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Light heavyweight bout: Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Flyweight bout: Askar Askarov vs. Tim Elliott

Bantamweight bout: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Women’s flyweight bout: J.J. Aldrich vs. Sabina Mazo