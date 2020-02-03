Video: Watch The Full Episode Of UFC 247 Countdown

UFC 247 is almost here and the countdown show has arrived.

On Saturday night (Feb. 8), Houston, Texas will be treated to an event live from the Toyota Center. The main event will feature a light heavyweight title bout between champion Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes.

The co-main event features a women’s flyweight title clash between champion Valentina Shevchenko and Katlyn Chookagian. Opening up the main card will be a heavyweight tilt between fan favorite Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi.

You can watch the UFC 247 countdown show and peep the description below:

“At UFC 247, two of the UFC’s most dominant champs put their belts on the line as Jon Jones faces Dominick Reyes and Valentina Shevchenko takes on Katlyn Chookagian. See these athletes train and prepare ahead of their title bouts.”

UFC 247 will also feature a bout between Juan Adams and Justin Tafa. Mirsad Bektic and Dan Ige will also share the Octagon on the main card. Of course, there will be preliminary action. The featured prelim fight on ESPN features a middleweight collision between Trevin Giles and Antonio Arroyo.

Here’s the full UFC 247 card:

Main Card (PPV)

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Prelims (ESPN)

Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo

Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams

Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Prelims (ESPN+)

Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte

Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 247 on fight night. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.