Video: Watch The Full Episode Of UFC 249 Countdown

UFC 249 is almost here and the countdown show has arrived.

On Saturday night (May 9), Jacksonville, Florida will be treated to an event live from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no fans will be in attendance. The main event will feature an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

The co-main event features a bantamweight title clash between champion Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz. Opening up the main card will be a heavyweight tilt between Greg Hardy and Yorgan de Castro.

You can watch the UFC 249 countdown show and peep the description below:

“At UFC 249, Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will battle for the interim lightweight title, while Henry Cejudo puts his bantamweight belt on the line against former champ, Dominick Cruz. See these athletes train and prepare ahead of their bouts.”

UFC 249 will also feature a bout between Francis Ngannou and Jairzhinho Rozenstruik. Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar will also share the Octagon on the main card. Of course, there will be preliminary action. The featured prelim fight on ESPN features a rematch between Anthony Pettis and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Here’s the full UFC 249 card:

Main Card (PPV)

Interim Lightweight Title Bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Bantamweight Title Bout: Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

Prelims (ESPN)

Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabrício Werdum

Strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Prelims (ESPN+)

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Light Heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

