Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC 243 Countdown

UFC 243 is almost here and the countdown show has arrived.

On Saturday night (Oct. 5), Melbourne, Australia will be treated to an event live from Marvel Stadium. The main event will feature a middleweight title unification bout between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

The co-main event features a lightweight clash between Al Iaquinta and Dan Hooker. A women’s bantamweight clash was supposed to take place on the main card between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington. Holm was forced off the card due to an injury.

You can watch the countdown show and peep the description below:

“A middleweight title unification bout headlines UFC 243 as Robert Whittaker defends his belt against interim champion Israel Adesanya. See these athletes train and prepare ahead of their October 5th bout.”

UFC 243 will also feature a heavyweight clash between Tai Tuivasa and Sergey Spivac. Luke Jumeau and Dhiego Lima will do battle in a welterweight clash. On the prelims, Megan Anderson will hope to rebound from her submission loss to Felicia Spencer when she takes on Zarah Fairn dos Santos.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 243 on fight night. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.