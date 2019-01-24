WWE Tycoon Vince McMahon Had Advice For Jack Swagger Ahead Of MMA Debut

Ahead of his MMA debut for Bellator, Jack Swagger's former boss, WWE tycoon Vince McMahon, had some advice for his former World Champion.

Another former professional wrestling star is about to try their hand at mixed martial arts (MMA). Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger (real name Jake Hager) will make his first walk to the cage this weekend (Sat. January 26, 2019) for Bellator MMA. Hager has a legitimate background as a former NCAA Division I competitive wrestler, which will benefit him greatly in the sport.

Prior to venturing into MMA, Hager was a former World Champion for the biggest professional wrestling company in the world, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). However, after a falling out with the company, Hager requested his release and is now focused on MMA. He’ll fight J.W. Kiser at Bellator 214 from The Forum in Inglewood, California Saturday night.

Hager participated in a media scrum this week to promote the event. During the scrum, Hager touched on his former fellow wrestlers in WWE being supportive of his new career path. He noted big stars like Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, and Vince McMahon have all shown support. Specifically on McMahon, the billionaire frontman of the WWE empire, “The Chairman Of The Board” had some great advice for Swagger ahead of his fight:

“Don’t lose.”

WWE Stars In MMA

Swagger is one of a few WWE stars to try and fight in MMA. The most notable being Brock Lesnar, who actually wound up winning a UFC heavyweight championship. The other being CM Punk, a former WWE Champion with no athletic background whatsoever. Punk lost both his Octagon appearances in lopsided fashion. Perhaps Swagger, who has a similar background to Lesnar, will surprise fans with how well he fares inside the cage this weekend.

