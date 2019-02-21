Vinicius De Jesus Claims Dillon Danis is Ducking Him

Vinicius De Jesus (7-2) got a first-round finish over Rodolfo Barcellos at Bellator 216 last weekend and the welterweight wasted no time in calling out Dillon Danis for his next fight. Danis is only 1-0 in MMA but he already has the attention of many fighters looking to silence his outspoken persona in regards to how he will impact the sport of mixed martial arts coming over from the world of competitive Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Vinicius De Jesus comes away with a brilliant performance tonight in our prelims at #Bellator216! Prelims are live now on our app 📲 https://t.co/rOLSxx3D5k & simulcast on @DAZN_USA 📲 https://t.co/nYWevM68WM!#BellatorWGP pic.twitter.com/c2Iah3piTF — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) February 17, 2019

During the Bellator 216 broadcast, Danis claimed to have been on the card originally but had to be pulled due to his suspension according to a post on Twitter the day of Bellator 216. De Jesus’s win was over a 1-0 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and while he did not think, it was a coincidence comparison to Danis could not be avoided. Black belts can come into MMA and have jiu-jitsu as their strength, but that is not how MMA works according to De Jesus. “You got to use all the aspects of mixed martial arts,” said De Jesus, and added, “its mixed martial arts, not just jiu-jitsu.”

During the fight, there were moments it went to the ground but De Jesus insisted his opponent stand to earn the TKO victory. When asked if that was the intention, he said, “Yeah, I didn’t come here to put on a jiu-jitsu match. If I want to do that, I’ll go to a jiu-jitsu tournament.” Danis secured victory in his first MMA fight by submitting Kyle Walker with a toe hold quickly in the first round.

De Jesus said they were supposed to face each other before and Danis pulled out. De Jesus hopes word gets out and the fight will get booked. De Jesus said, “Let’s see what he says on social media”, but he may not get the response soon since Danis posted, “time to disappear” the day after Bellator 216.

Do you think this match will get booked in the future?