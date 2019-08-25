Vitaly Minakov Sleeps Timothy Johnson At Bellator 225 (Video)

Vitaly Minakov didn’t let a last-minute change in opponent slow him down.

Minakov was initially set to meet Javy Ayala in the co-main event of Bellator 225. Ayala was pulled due to medical issues on the day of the event. Timothy Johnson filled in and he shared the cage with Minakov earlier tonight (Aug. 24). Minakov knocked out Johnson in the first round.

Here is video of the finish via DAZN's USA Twitter account.

MMA News has been providing live coverage of Bellator 225.