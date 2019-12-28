Vitor Belfort Calls For ‘Most Anticipated Rematch’ With Wanderlei Silva

Vitor Belfort feels fight fans are clamoring for him to share the cage with Wanderlei Silva once more.

Back in Oct. 1998, Belfort and Silva did battle under the UFC banner. It only took “The Phenom” 44 seconds to earn the TKO victory over Silva. Over 21 years later, Belfort is calling for the rematch.

Belfort Eyeing Silva Rematch In ONE Championship

Belfort, who signed with ONE Championship after his initial retirement, took to Instagram to express interest in another showdown with “The Axe Murderer.”

“THE TIME IS TICKING #42 @wandfc — i heard that you are asking to fight me again?

I hope this is true. I have a Christmas gift for you. — i am willing to give you the most anticipated #rematch that will ever happen in the #mma combat sports history.

Do you accept my GIFT?

If you do, I already suggest the date and the location. What about the end of February, Singapore 🇸🇬 @onechampionship #ONE is one of the most growing sports organization in the world. Merry Christmas @wandfc

@yodchatri @onechampjp @onechampionship let’s give to this amazing fans, this fight on the best platform of combat sports.”

Would you like to see Vitor Belfort and Wanderlei Silva clash again?