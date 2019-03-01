Vitor Belfort Calls Out Roy Jones Jr. For ONE Championship Clash

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort calls out boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. for a fight under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE Championship continues to ink notable names down to deals. Their roster currently consists of the likes of former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. Also, “Super” Sage Northcutt is now part of the promotion, along with ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, who serves as the promotion’s Vice President.

Yesterday (Thurs. February 28, 2019) it was announced that former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort signed a contract with the promotion as well. Now, the 41-year-old will continue his fighting career for the Singapore-based promotion. Speaking to media after the announcement, Belfort had some interesting comments about his next fight. He called out boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. to a bout under the ONE banner.

The Brazilian even proposed a special ruleset (via BJPenn.com):

“One fight that I’d really like, I told Chatri [Sityodtong] I’d really like to put on this fight, is me vs. Roy Jones Jr. So Roy, wherever you are, I want to come challenge you for a boxing match — but with this condition. I’m going to be able to dirty box with you.

“I won’t be able to kick you, but I will be able to dirty box with you. I’m going to be in your face the whole time so it’s going to be a different boxing match. So that would be a very fun thing to do.”

What do you think about Belfort calling out Roy Jones Jr.?