Vitor Belfort Ending His Retirement From MMA

Vitor Belfort has announced his plans to return to mixed martial arts competition.

Belfort’s last fight was back in February. “The Phenom” went one-on-one with Lyoto Machida. Belfort was knocked out in the second round via front kick. “The Phenom” left his gloves inside the Octagon to signify the end of his professional MMA career. The retirement didn’t last long.

Vitor Belfort Reveals Comeback Plans

Earlier today (Dec. 17), Belfort appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. During the appearance, the former UFC light heavyweight champion announced that he’s coming out of retirement:

“I’m a free agent. We are in conversation. But you know I have some good news, 2019 I’m back. I promise I’ll come back here. There’s no doubt about it. So I just had some issues, I was dealing with surgery. I had the size of a golf ball inside my joint. So I’ve been fighting my last five fights with this joint in my left shoulder.”

Belfort had been hinting at a return not too long after his defeat to Machida. “The Phenom” asked fans who they’d like to see him fight if he decided to return. He also called out Chuck Liddell before “The Iceman’s” third fight with Tito Ortiz.

Speculation is bound to run wild on Belfort’s return. “The Phenom” didn’t mention which promotions he may be in talks with. With promotions such as RIZIN and ONE Championship making moves, perhaps Belfort would like to return to Asia. There’s also the possibility that Bellator and Golden Boy MMA may go after Belfort.

Which promotion do you think Vitor Belfort will end up fighting for?