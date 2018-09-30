Retired mixed martial arts bruiser Vitor Belfort expresses interest in three fights.

Belfort may have retired after being knocked out by Lyoto Machida earlier this year, but not all retirements last. “The Phenom” has been teasing a return to active MMA competition. Back in July, he asked fans which fight they’d like to see him in if he were to return.

Vitor Belfort Expresses Interest in Fights With Wanderlei Silva, ‘Rampage’ Jackson, & Chael Sonnen

Belfort continues to tease a comeback. He recently took to Instagram and expressed interest in fights with Wanderlei Silva, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, and Chael Sonnen.

“Tonight Wanderlei will make it 3-1 vs Rampage at #bellator 206. (Silva) I’m rooting for you. I know you want to even our score in a soccer stadium in Brazil… if not then (‘Rampage’) you are next. (Chael Sonnen), you can be my warm up fight, I’ll help make you famous.”

Belfort left his professional MMA career with a record of 26-14, 1 NC. He is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and the UFC 12 Heavyweight Tournament winner. While his accomplishments would make one think that he’s fulfilled all he’s needed to in his career, the drive to compete is hard to contain for many athletes.

Jackson defeated Silva in their fourth encounter last night (Sept. 29) at Bellator 206. The feud is now tied at 2-2. As for Sonnen, he’ll be taking on Fedor Emelianenko in the semi-finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix on Oct. 13.

Would you like to see Vitor Belfort make a return?