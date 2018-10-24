Vitor Belfort Hints At Wanting A Rematch With Chuck Liddell

Vitor Belfort hints at being intrigued by a rematch with Chuck Liddell.

Back in June 2002, Belfort and Liddell did battle in the main event of UFC 37.5. The bout took place inside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in front of under 4,000 fans. Times certainly have changed and both men have captured UFC gold since that time. Of course, they’ve also competed in front of much larger crowds.

Vitor Belfort Wants Revenge

“The Phenom” lost his bout with “The Iceman” via unanimous decision. Belfort clearly doesn’t agree with the decision and he took to Instagram to hint that he’s eyeing a rematch:

“You have to grab life by the balls, no matter who calls the shots! I beat you Chuck Liddell.

You were lucky to be managed by the boss Dana White.”

Liddell is set to compete for the first time since June 2010. He’ll compete against Tito Ortiz for the third time on Nov. 24. The bout will headline Golden Boy Promotion’s mixed martial arts debut. The action will be held inside The Forum in Inglewood, California and will air live on pay-per-view.

As for Belfort, he retired after being knocked out by Lyoto Machida earlier this year. “The Phenom” has been hinting at making a comeback and has kept himself in shape. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has gone 1-3, 1 NC in his last five outings. Time will tell if Belfort will decide to step back inside the cage.

Would you watch Vitor Belfort vs. Chuck Liddell II?