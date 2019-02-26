Vitor Belfort Nearing Multi-Fight Deal With ONE Championship

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort isn’t done fighting just yet. According to a report from ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, “The Phenom” is nearing a multi-fight deal with Singapore’s ONE Championship. The deal is not finalized quite yet, but if everything goes according to plan, an announcement is expected this week.

Belfort recently traveled to Singapore to meet with ONE executives and discuss a possible deal. He spoke to Bellator officials last month, according to the report. The 41-year-old hasn’t fought since May of 2018 when he was knocked out by Lyoto Machida in Brazil. Belfort wrapped up his UFC deal and suggested it would be the last time he ever fought.

After many assumed he’d stick to retirement, Belfort revealed on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” in December that he will continue to fight. Now, he could potentially join a promotion that is stacking up with well-known talent. ONE has recently signed the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson, Sage Northcutt, Yoshihiro Akiyama, and Yushin Okamoto.

Adding a legend like Belfort will certainly bring extra eyes to the promotion, not to mention Brazilian spectators as well. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

