Vitor Belfort Claims Roy Jones Jr. ‘Officially’ Accepted His Challenge

Vitor Belfort says that Roy Jones Jr. has delivered an official response to his challenge.

Belfort recently announced that he’s coming out of retirement to sign with ONE Championship. When asked who he’d liked to face, Belfort surprisingly mentioned Jones Jr., who is a boxing legend. Jones Jr. responded in a video saying he’ll take on anyone who calls him out. It appears he was serious.

Belfort Claims Jones Jr. Has Officially Accepted Fight

“The Phenom” took to his Instagram account to claim that Jones Jr. has officially accepted a bout with him:

“I was in the middle of filming for an upcoming project (which I’m excited to share with you all soon) when I got the official response from [Roy Jones Jr.] so I thought I would share that little moment with you all, I am very excited for what’s to come with [ONE Championship] and this upcoming fight. I’m even more excited to be the first to bring you this new way of competition, it allows for the 1st time different worlds to collide in a way that’s fair and exciting! Thank you accepting Roy and I am looking forward to this fight!”

Belfort had said that he’d fight Jones Jr. in a boxing match as long as he would be allowed to dirty box. Time will tell if he gets the stipulation he desires.

Would you watch Vitor Belfort vs. Roy Jones Jr.?