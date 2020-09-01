Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Vitor Belfort Sends Fiery Message To Wanderlei Silva: ‘Let’s Get Down To Business’

By Cole Shelton
Vitor Belfort
Vitor Belfort (Photo: Buda Mendes/Zuffa)

Vitor Belfort wants to make the Wanderlei Silva rematch but needs the Brazilian to start negotiating.

For months now, Belfort and Silva have both expressed interest in a rematch and both said it was close to happening. Yet, with Belfort under contract with ONE Championship and Silva with BKFC, it made it uncertain if it will happen. Over the weekend, however, Silva posted a fight poster teasing some massive fights including his rematch with Belfort.

According to Belfort, that fight poster is fake but did send a message to Silva to make the fight happen.

““Wanderlei, my promoter Chatri Sityodtong and my agent are waiting for you and your agent,” Belfort told Silva on Instagram (via MMA Mania). “I’ll give you some advice: stop posting and start negotiating. Your request has been accepted. Stop posting fake news posters and let’s get down to business.”

Vitor Belfort and Wanderlei Silva first met back in 1998 with Belfort winning by first-round knockout. Ever since then, there have been rumors of the two rematching.

Belfort hasn’t fought since he was knocked out by Lyoto Machida at UFC 234 in 2018. He announced his retirement after the fight but ended up going back on it to sign with ONE but has yet to make his debut.

Wanderlei Silva, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since he suffered a TKO loss to Rampage Jackson at Bellator 206. His contract with Bellator expired after that and he inked a deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

