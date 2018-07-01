Vitor Belfort Teases Coming Out of Retirement Already

Vitor Belfort has been retired for a little over one month and he’s already teasing a return.

Belfort was last seen in action in May. “The Phenom” took on Lyoto Machida on the main card of UFC 224. The bout took place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Machida landed a front kick that knocked Belfort out in the second round.

This was supposed to be Belfort’s retirement fight, but that may no longer be the case. Belfort has been looking jacked in his recent Instagram photos. Here is just one example:

At the age of 41, many believe Belfort should stay retired. Even though there has been a recent string of retirements in mixed martial arts, not everyone can know when to hang it up. Chuck Liddell, who is 48 years old, is a prime example as he’ll be making a comeback.

While Belfort hasn’t announced a return, he sure is teasing one:

“If you could choose one of those fights to happen again, which one would you like to see? Wanderlei Silva, Tito Ortiz, Chuck Liddell, Michael Bisping, (or) Dan Henderson?”

While it’s possible that Belfort could just be asking the question for fun, stranger things have happened in MMA. With Belfort looking to pack on some more muscle and asking who fans would like to see him fight again, speculation is bound to run wild.

Would you watch Vitor Belfort if he made a return?