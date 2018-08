Vitor Miranda is no longer a member of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

Miranda was last seen inside the Octagon just last month. He dropped a unanimous decision to Abu Azaitar. This was Miranda’s third straight loss and it was enough for the UFC to hand him a virtual pink slip. Prior to his three-fight skid, Miranda had emerged victorious three times in a row. All three of those wins ended in a TKO.

Vitor Miranda Announces Release From UFC

Miranda took to Instagram to reveal how he received the unfortunate news:

“At 4 o’clock in the morning I got up to empty my bladder and by virtue of a very ugly habit (I know), I took the phone together for a peek. I entered the email and there was a message from the UFC: “We inform you that ZUFFA is exercising its right to (terminate) the terms of its promotional obligations previously signed between you (the fighter) and the UFC, effective as of the date of the notice.”

Miranda ends his time with the UFC going 3-4 under the promotion. He was a finalist on season three of “The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil” 3. During the three-fight skid, Miranda came up short against Chris Camozzi, Marvin Vettori, and Azaitar.

Where do you think Vitor Miranda will end up?