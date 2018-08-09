Viviane Pereira Exits UFC & Signs with Invicta FC

Viviane Pereira is officially out of the UFC and officially in with Invicta FC.

Last week, Pereira announced via Instagram that she and the UFC had decided to part ways, and it did not take long for her to find a new home in Invicta.

Pereira began her UFC career in 2013. Pereira told UFC.com that her career began as a social project, but after she had her first fight, the moment she had her hand raised is the moment she realized that fighting was her destiny. Pereira went on to become a former XFC strawweight champion, Aspera FC national strawweight champion, and also a Bitetti Combat champion. Pereira hoped to carry her belt-winning tendencies with her into the UFC when she signed with the promotion in 2016.

After beginning her UFC career with back-to-back victories over Valerie Letorneau and Jamie Moyle and thereby boosting her MMA record to an impressive 13-0, Pereira would then run into fellow undefeated prospect Tatiana Suarez, who defeated Pereira decisively at UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis. In her next fight, Pereira would once again be on the wrong side of a unanimous decision, this time to Yan Xiaonan at UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Edwards.

Pereira’s UFC run may be over for now, but if Pereira is able to get back to her winning ways in Invicta, she may find herself right back in the promotion. The 24-year-old strawweight will soon be chasing current Invicta FC champion Virna Jandiroba, who will be defending her championship at Invicta FC 31 against Janaisa Morandin.

There is no word yet on when Pereira will make her Invicta debut.

How do you think Viviane Pereira will fare in Invicta FC?