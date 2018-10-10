Vladimir Putin & UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Meet (Video)

Khabib Nurmagomedov has received quite the home welcoming and it’s all capped off by a meeting with Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

Nurmagomedov emerged victorious this past Saturday night (Oct. 6). He defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title against Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. Nurmagomedov earned a fourth round submission victory to retain his gold.

Vladimir Putin Asks Khabib’s Father A Question

Nurmagomedov hopped into the crowd to brawl with Dillon Danis after the fight. “The Eagle’s” father claims he will punish his son far worse than the UFC can. Putin asked Nurmagomedov’s father to go easy on the UFC lightweight champion (via RT.com):

“I will ask your father not to punish you too strictly, because you achieved the main task, worthily and convincingly.”

Check out a video clip of the meeting below:

Nurmagomedov will have to answer to the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). The 155-pound ruler is expected to face a fine and a potential suspension. His $2 million fight purse is being withheld. McGregor is also under review for a possible penalty, but he has received his $3 million purse.

UFC 229 brought in a substantial amount of revenue to the promotion. It fell just short of the live gate record held by UFC 205. UFC president Dana White claims the pay-per-view brought in over two million buys. Due to the brawl, the seeds appear to have already been planted for a potential rematch whether hardcore fans agree with it or not. Time will tell if that ends up being the direction the UFC wants to go in.

