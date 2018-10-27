Volkan Oezdemir Believes Anthony Smith Is “Perfect” Match-Up For Him

Volkan Oezdemir believes UFC Moncton opponent Anthony Smith is the “perfect” match-up for him. “No Time” challenged for the UFC light heavyweight title back in January. He was bested by Daniel Cormier, being TKO’d in the second round. Now, Oezdemir is ready to make his return to the Octagon.

His journey back to 205-pound gold starts with Smith. Smith has been on a tear inside the Octagon as of late. He has back-to-back vicious knockout wins over the likes of Rashad Evans and Mauricio Rua. Now, he’ll step into the cage against some young competition, such as himself, against “No Time.”

While Smith is a very good striker, Oezdemir doesn’t seem to be too worried about this contest. Speaking on the “Eurobash” podcast recently, Volkan said he thinks Smith is the “perfect” match-up for him (via MMA Fighting):

“He definitely has a lot of hype behind him at the moment. He has wins over two former champs at 205, so a lot of people are talking about him,” Oezdemir said.

“I’m really not worried about this fight I think he’s the perfect matchup for me. He’s a good striker and a good pressure fighter, but I don’t think he has anything else that’s going to scare me. I think my power is on another level and my power will outmatch his.”

What do you make of Oezdemir’s comments about Smith?