Volkan Oezdemir Edges Out Aleksandar Rakic at UFC Busan

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic went the distance at UFC Busan.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC Busan event on Saturday morning (December 21, 2019) from the Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea that aired on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.

It was a back and forth affair. Rakic was doing a decent job with his exchanges but the former title contender was laying on some nasty leg kicks while mixing up his strikes. Rakic did go for some takedowns and scored one but Oezdemir managed to stay on his feet for the most part. Oezdemir got the split decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

It looks like Rakic's knee has a knee #UFCBusan pic.twitter.com/sv9E0STLyJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 21, 2019

Rakic entered this fight on a 12-fight winning streak including his last two wins over Devin Clark at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and Jimi Manuwa at the UFC Stockholm event from the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on ESPN+.

Coming into the fight, Oezdemir was making a quick turnaround. He knocked out Ilir Latiff at the UFC Uruguay event from the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on ESPN+. This comes after he dropped a third straight loss to Dominick Reyes at UFC London. He’s looking to rebound and get back on the path to a title shot.

