Volkan Oezdemir Admits He Changed His Mindset Ahead Of Ilir Latifi Bout

UFC Stockholm will be a little more than business as usual for Volkan Oezdemir.

This Saturday (June 1), “No Time” will share the Octagon with Ilir Latifi. What makes this bout different for Oezdemir is the fact that Latifi is his former training partner. The two worked together extensively in the gym, so Oezdemir felt a change in mindset was needed before their light heavyweight clash.

Oezdemir Talks Readjustment For Latifi Bout

During an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “Eurobash” podcast, Oezdemir explained how he changed his mindset ahead of the Latifi bout:

“One of my coaches from Turkey told me [Latifi’s] manager contacted him and he was fine with it; it’s just business at the end of the day. I don’t wish him any harm, it’s like two work colleagues, let’s put it that way. We’re going to be colleagues on fight night, we’ll be earning money together and may the best man win.

“I’ve been fighting guys that I’ve trained with, but maybe I’ve only trained with them twice, so it wasn’t really a big thing. With Ilir, it’s going to be a bit different; it’s going to be a different mindset going into the fight. I have no hatred towards him; just respect. It will be a good war, I know it will be like a good game. We’re going to fight to the best of our abilities and bring the best out of each other.”

UFC Stockholm will be headlined by a light heavyweight tilt between Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith. Stick with MMA News for live coverage on Saturday.