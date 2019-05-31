Volkan Oezdemir Releases Statement On Canceled Bout Against Ilir Latifi

In the co-main event of UFC Stockholm, Volkan Oezdemir was set to take on Ilir Latifi. There, both fighters were looking to get back into the win column. Latifi lost his last fight to Corey Anderson while Oezdemir was on a three-fight losing skid.

Ultimately, neither fighter will be able to do so as yesterday it was announced Latifi was forced off the card due to an injury. Now, Oezdemir has taken to social media to release a statement on the news and no longer Latifi at UFC Stockholm.

“On weight and more than ready to fight Saturday. Unfortunately, my opponent @ilirlatifigot injured and the bout was canceled,” he wrote. “I wish him a speedy recovery and I want to thank all of you for the amazing support! #UFCStockholm#NoTime

Oezdemir has mentioned how important this fight was to him to get back into the win column and get the bad taste of losing out of his mouth. However, he will now have to sit on it for a little while longer.

As for Latifi, there is no word on how serious his injury is or how long he will be sidelined for.

UFC Stockholm will go on with 12 bouts, and now be a five-fight main card.